Fostoria Man Arrested For Child Pornography

(From the Fostoria Division of Police)

On 11/27/2023 the Fostoria Police Department with the assistance of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and members of the Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit, executed a Child Pornography related search warrant, at 330 Boston Ave in Fostoria Seneca County, Ohio; the home of Robert E. Ware, 51 YOA.

The search warrant signed by Judge Jay Meyer of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court, revealed images and videos of Child Pornography. Early indications from evidence are estimating there to be around 10,000 files of images and or videos of children involved in sexual poses or acts. As of now, these videos do not appear to be homemade, created locally, or contain Mr. Ware.

Mr. Ware was arrested on 5 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, ORC 2907.322 (A)(5) all felonies of the 4th degree. However, because of prior convictions of this charge, all of Mr. Ware’s charges have been enhanced to Felonies of the 3rd degree. Mr. Ware is currently incarcerated and being held at the Seneca County Jail.

The investigation was spearheaded by Fostoria Police Detective Kyle Reinbolt, (an ICAC Task Force Member), along with assistance from Ohio ICAC and the Tiffin Police Department.

“Whether the images and videos of the children possessed by Mr. Ware are from other countries or not is irrelevant to me, they are of children. As I have said in the past, there is no greater threat than those who prey upon children. We will continue to go after these individuals, giving them each their day in court and bring them into the eye of the community!”

Gabe Wedge – Chief of Police – Fostoria Police Department