Fostoria Man Life-Flighted From Scene Of Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man from Fostoria was seriously injured in a crash in Seneca County.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on County Road 61, west of State Route 53, in Pleasant Township.

The Patrol says John C. Fritz, 61, of Fostoria, was driving east on County Road 61 at a high rate of speed when his 1996 Ford Explorer went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and rolled onto the driver’s side.

Fritz was trapped in the wreckage and had to extricated by mechanical means by responding firefighters.

He was life-flighted to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious injuries.

The Patrol says alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

They say Fritz was wearing his seat belt.

Assisting at the scene were the Old Fort Fire Department, North Central EMS, Mercy Life Flight, AEP Electric and Reinhart’s Towing.