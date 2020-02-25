Fostoria Man’s Death Ruled A Homicide

The Fostoria Police Division says the death of a man found inside a house on Friday has been determined to be a homicide.

Police say the homicide determination included findings on the scene and the autopsy of the deceased which was performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for the Seneca County coroner.

Police were dispatched to 707 Circle Drive at about 3 p.m. Friday, February 21st on the report of a naked woman throwing items onto the front yard of the residence.

Officers spoke with the agitated woman and learned that a man who lived at the residence was inside and unconscious.

The man, later identified as 66-year-old Larry Cole, was determined deceased by paramedics.

The woman was taken from the scene for evaluation and is currently being held at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo.

Police Chief Keith Loreno says no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation continues.

“As with any criminal investigation, it is critical that all of the facts and evidence are collected and processed for a competent product to be presented to the prosecutor,” the chief said.