Fostoria Native Defending America From Under The Sea

(From the Navy Office of Community Outreach)

KINGS BAY, Ga. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Matz, a native of Fostoria, Ohio, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Alaska, homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

As a submariner, Matz is part of a small percentage of Navy personnel continuing a 125-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Matz graduated from Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia, in 2013 and attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Fostoria.

“My hometown taught me the value of hard work,” Matz said. “As a kid, I ran my own lawn mowing business, and I learned that if you start something, you finish it. In the Navy, when you start something, it is very important that you see it through.”

Matz joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Matz serves as an information systems technician (electronic warfare).