Fostoria Police: Company Misleading Residents

The Fostoria Police Division wants residents to know that a certain company going door to door is not the company the city signed up with.

Police Chief Gabe Wedge posted to the police department’s social media the following on Wednesday morning…

“Please be aware that at this time there is a company going door to door stating that the city signed citizens up for their electric services, the city did not use their company and they did not get a solicitior permit.”

“If anyone knocks on your door trying to sell products please ask to see their permit if they do not have one contact dispatch with a description and we will have an officer check the area.”