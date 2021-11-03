Fostoria Police Cruisers Crash Into Each Other

The Fostoria Police Division says two of its cruisers were involved in a crash while responding to a call.

The police department says police officers were dispatched to a report of a fight between multiple people at around 6:30 Tuesday night.

While on their way to the scene, two cruisers crashed into each other at the intersection of North Street and Main Street.

Neither officer was injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was requested to investigate the crash.