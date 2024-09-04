Fostoria Police Department Names Officer Of The Year

Fostoria Police Detective Brooks Hall has been named 2023 Officer Of The Year at the Fostoria Police Department.

“Thank you for all of your continued hard work, dedication, and commitment to the City of Fostoria!” the police department said on Facebook

In 2023 Detective Hall handled cases involving felonious assault, arson, robbery and many others.

He also uploaded the department’s cold case murder files with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation giving those cases a better chance of finding justice someday.

“Most importantly, Detective Hall maintains an open-door policy to the other patrolmen and is a huge influence and mentor to them,” said Police Chief Gabe Wedge.