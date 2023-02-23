Fostoria Police Division Names Officer Of The Year
The Fostoria Police Division named officer Kyle Reinbolt Officer of the Year for 2022.
The police department cited Officer Reinbolt’s online investigations that caught 15 child sex predators – special investigations he conducted while still working patrol and handling daily calls for service.
Officer Reinbolt also conducted a traffic stop in September of 2022 that led to the arrest of a drug trafficking suspect and confiscation of enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Fostoria twice.
“The City of Fostoria is truly blessed to have you as a member of the Police Force,” read a proclamation from the mayor and police chief.
(Officer Reinbolt is pictured below in a picture courtesy of the Fostoria Police Division)