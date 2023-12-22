Fostoria Police K9 Marley Retiring

(From the Fostoria Police Division)

Today is a day of mixed emotions for members of the Fostoria Police Department, as we say goodbye to one of our four legged partners.

After 10 ½ amazing years, K9 Marley is retiring. Since day one, this guy has been an unbelievable asset to our department.

Marley and his handler, Officer Don Dennis have set the bar very high for newcomers K9 Bandit and K9 Creed.

During retirement, Marley will continue to live his best life with Officer Dennis and his adorable family.

Congratulations Marley on your well-deserved retirement. You will be missed!!!