Fostoria Woman Dies After Seneca County Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened just outside of Fostoria in Seneca County.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 12 and County Road 592 a little before 2 p.m. Friday.

The Highway Patrol says Karen Roth, 69, of Fostoria, was driving west on County Road 592 and failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection and her car was struck on the passenger side by a Ford F350 pulling a utility trailer that was going southwest on State Route 12.

Both vehicles then traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection and came to rest in a yard of a residence.

Roth was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Ford F350 suffered minor injuries and was not transported.

The Highway Patrol says Roth was not wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol says, at this time, drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.