Founder Of Reineke Family Dealerships Passes Away

A man who started one of the best-known auto dealerships in the region has passed away.

Bill Reineke Sr., of Fostoria, died on Monday.

According to Bill’s obituary from Hoening Family Funeral Homes, Bill started his career selling cars in Toledo in 1955.

He then purchased Oliver Pore Buick Oldsmobile in Fostoria in 1960 and moved his family, starting Reineke Ford and the first store in the Reineke Family Dealership chain.

Bill had a storied career in the business and often chronicled his life by the year and make of the car he drove, his obit read.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 2 to 8 at Hoening & Son Funeral Home in Fostoria where a Vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral mass is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the United Veterans of Fostoria Honor Guard.

William Frank “Bill” Reineke Sr. was 95 years old.

