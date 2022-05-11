FPD Accepting Applications Through Lateral Transfer Program

The Findlay Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer through their Lateral Transfer Program.

Applicants must currently be employed as a full-time officer in Ohio, with a valid Ohio Peace Officer certificate, and have at least two years of full-time law enforcement experience.

The Findlay Police Department says, If you or someone you know is a full-time officer in Ohio with two or more years of service and would like to come to Findlay, submit an application prior to the deadline of May 27th.

Get more details by clicking here and in the attachments below.