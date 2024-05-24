FPD: Always Remember To Buckle Up

(From the Findlay Police Department)

As you head out around the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click It or Ticket.

This campaign, from May 20 – June 2, reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt.

In 2022, 11,302 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Among the young adults (18 to 34) killed, 60% were unbuckled — one of the highest percentages for all age groups.

Always Remember to Buckle Up.

For more information: https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/click-it-or-ticket