FPD: Driver Flees Police, Crashes Into Gas Station

The Findlay Police Department says a driver struck a gas meter causing a severe gas leak while fleeing from police.

Police say they witnessed an SUV enter Broad Avenue from a private drive at a high rate of speed and strike a curb at around 1:18 Wednesday morning.

An officer activated his lights and the suspect vehicle continued into the S&G gas station parking lot at 800 West Trenton Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and struck a gas meter and the building on the northwest side of the building.

Police say a second officer arrived as the vehicle was proceeding eastbound on the north side of the gas station towards Broad Avenue.

Police say the driver finally stopped as their vehicle came face to face with the second police cruiser.

Police say a man, later identified as Christopher D. Allen, 48, of Findlay, jumped out of the SUV and was detained.

Columbia Gas was contacted due to the large gas leak caused when the SUV crashed into it.

Allen was taken to the Hancock County Jail and is facing charges of failure to comply, a 3rd-degree felony, and driving under suspension.