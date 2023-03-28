FPD: Drugs Found In Passed Out Driver’s Vehicle

The Findlay Police Department says a large amount of illegal narcotics was found in the vehicle of a man who was passed out behind the wheel.

It happened around 3:23 Tuesday morning at the Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp to West Trenton Avenue.

Police say 269 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, along with suspected fentanyl, mushrooms, pills and marijuana.

Arrested was 39-year-old Robert Hughes, of The Plains, Ohio.

He was booked at the Hancock County Jail on OVI charges and drug possession charges.

Additional charges are pending lab results.