FPD: Impaired Driver Causes Injury Crash

The Findlay Police Department says an impaired driver caused a crash that sent a man to the hospital.

The crash happened at around 6:30 Thursday night at the intersection of East Sandusky Street and Bright Road.

Police say Derrick Feltman, of Findlay, was driving his pickup truck westbound on State Route 568 approaching Bright Road.

Police say Feltman ran the red light and struck a van that was traveling southbound on Bright Road and being driven by Douglas Freed, of Findlay.

Police say Freed was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for head and facial injuries while Feltman was treated at the scene for a facial injury.

Feltman was issued citations for OVI and running a red light and was placed under arrest for OVI, police said.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.