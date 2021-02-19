FPD: Driver Charged With OVI After Nearly Striking Officer

The Findlay Police Department says a man nearly struck an officer while driving away from a traffic stop.

It happened around 11:50 Thursday night in the 1800 block of Brookside Drive.

Police say they went to pull over Ian J. Fleck, 37, of Findlay, for a traffic violation.

After initially stopping, police say the man refused to exit his truck and started to drive off.

An officer attempted to stop Fleck by pulling him out of the truck.

The officer was knocked to the ground and Fleck drove away, nearly hitting the officer on the ground.

Officers gave pursuit and Fleck drove off the right side of the road, striking multiple mailboxes and a traffic sign.

Police say he exited his truck and ran from the scene and was located and arrested.

Fleck was issued a citation for driving under OVI suspension and for not driving on an approved portion of roadway.

He was arrested and charged with felony OVI and felony failure to comply with an officer.

He was booked at the Hancock County Jail.