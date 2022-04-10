FPD: Man Struck Victim, Stole Their Truck

The Findlay Police Department says a man is facing charges after assaulting someone and stealing their truck.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of George Street at around 12:15 Sunday morning to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say the suspect, William Taylor, 31, of Findlay, struck the victim in the face and then fled the area in the victim’s pickup truck.

Officers in the area were able to quickly locate the truck and take Taylor into custody.

He was booked at the Hancock County Jail on robbery charges.