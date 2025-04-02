FPD: Never Attempt To Drive Through High Water

Some potentially life-saving advice from the Findlay Police Department as a lot of rain has already fallen with plenty more on the way for the remainder of the week.

The police department is reminding people to always obey road closed signs during flood events and never attempt to drive through flood waters.

The police department says it doesn’t take much water to sweep a car off the roadway and most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.

A Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday and excessive rainfall is expected to cause river and street flooding and the closure of some roads.

