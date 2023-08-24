FPD Participating In ‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign

The Findlay Police Department is once again participating in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

According to the NHTSA website, one person is killed about every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash, totaling more than 13,000 lives lost each year.

“During the Labor Day holiday period, we typically see an increase in drunk-driving deaths – and that’s why you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the roads. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, which runs from August 15th – September 4th, aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk.”

“For this Labor Day holiday period, remember that drunk driving is dangerous and illegal in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Since alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination, even one drink before operating a vehicle can put you and others in danger.”

Drivers are asked to always be responsible and have a plan.