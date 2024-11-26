FPD Participating In ‘Lights For Lives’ Safety Campaign

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The Findlay Police Department is participating in the 13th annual Lights for Lives safety campaign, which is being hosted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and focuses on saving lives over the upcoming holiday season.

“Lights for Lives” is a multiagency, multijurisdictional, cooperative enforcement campaign focused on officers activating their overhead LIGHTS and stopping as many vehicles as possible to save as many LIVES as possible.

The hope is that over a short period of time, if we all work together to send a message to the motorists of Northwest Ohio, our efforts will last through the holiday season.

“Lights for Lives” will run from November 25th at 1800 hours until November 27th at 0600 hours. During this enforcement period, officers from all law enforcement agencies in Northwest Ohio will be focusing on stopping cars and enforcing all traffic laws.

The focus for the Findlay Police Department will be on safety belt enforcement, impaired driving enforcement, speeding, failure to yield violations, traffic signal violations, as well as distracted driving enforcement.