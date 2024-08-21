FPD Provides One-Year Review Of Body Cam Program

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The City of Findlay Police Department has been live with their Body Worn Cameras (BWC) and Fleet 3 in-Car Cameras for one (1) year as of August 14, 2024.

The following are some statistics of that program in the past year:

71 Findlay Police Department Officers and Auxiliary Officers have used the BWC system to submit evidence.

58,489 pieces of digital evidence has been uploaded to evidence.com by members of the City of Findlay Police Department.

11,927 photos and/or videos uploaded to evidence.com using Axon Capture.

2,568 photos and/or videos uploaded to evidence.com through 726 uses of Axon Community Request.

18.07 TB (terabytes) of storage so far on evidence.com.

6,079 pieces of digital evidence shared with partner agencies (County Prosecutor, Law Director, CSB) through 508 records requests.

12,988 pieces of digital evidence shared with individuals through 322 different public records requests.

The twenty-one (21) marked patrol vehicles were outfitted with the Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera system as of August 6, 2024 with training on this system completed in May and June with all sworn personnel.

The City of Findlay Police Department has had five (5) charging docks replaced due to some of the charging bays not working, and have had seven (7) body cams replaced due to various issues with the devices.

One (1) dash came was replaced due to internal errors. Axon support provided the Return Authorization within minutes of the request, and that the replacement devices all arrived within days.

Overall, aside from a few minor learning curves, it has been a very successful program.

Police Chief James Mathias says the use of body cameras is increasing transparency and accountability as well as enhancing officer safety.