FPD Seeking Feedback Via Citizen Survey

The Findlay Police Department says it continues to seek improvements in the quality of the services it provides to the people of Findlay and Hancock County.

And that’s why they’re asking people to complete the 2022 citizen survey and share their opinions about the police department.

The police department says the anonymous survey will help them place resources where they are most needed while addressing the concerns of residents.

The survey should take up only about five minutes of your time and can be completed by clicking here.

Paper copies can also be picked up at the Findlay Municipal Building at the front desk or at police administration.

Surveys will be accepted until Friday, December 30th.