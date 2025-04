(From the Findlay Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to 708 N. Main St. Apartment 1 for possible deceased persons on 4/20/2025 at 0431 hours.

Upon arrival Officers found 2 individuals deceased in the living room of the apartment.

The manner of death is being investigated and the identities of the individuals are being withheld, pending the notification of the next of kin.

This incident is considered under investigation.