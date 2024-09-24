FPD: Teen Arrested After Leading Officers On Short Pursuit

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Two Findlay Police Officers were on patrol eastbound in the left lane in the 200 block of Center St. just west of the CSX railroad tracks in a marked patrol vehicle on Monday at 1654 hours.

A white 2015 BMW 328I was traveling westbound on Center St. just east of the CSX railroad tracks.

The BMW was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. The BMW entered the curve grade in the roadway and crossed the railroad tracks at a high rate of speed.

The tires of the BMW lifted from the ground as it went over the tracks. When it landed it began to head left of center towards the Officers who were in motion.

The Officer driving made an evasive move to the right to prevent a collision. The driver of the BMW made a correction to back to the right to avoid going left of center and into the Officer’s lane of travel.

The BMW began to drift and fish tail when it corrected back to the right. The driver of the BMW was able to regain control and continued westbound on Center St.

The Officers made a U-turn and activated their lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop on the BMW for reckless driving.

The BMW did not yield to the Officer’s lights and sirens and began to flee westbound on Center St.

The BMW turned northbound on N. Main St. from Center St. It then turned eastbound on Cherry St. and accelerated to a high rate of speed.

The BMW continued eastbound on Cherry St. and turned northbound on Taylor St.

It then pulled into the parking lot of the Howard United Methodist Church (220 Cherry St.) and stopped.

A felony stop was conducted on the BMW.

The driver was identified as Payton Schuler (18 yoa) from Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky.

A passenger was identified as an 18 yoa male from Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Payton was arrested for fleeing and eluding (F-3) and issued a citation for reckless operation.

The passenger was released without charges.

Payton was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

No injuries or damage were reported during the incident.

The pursuit covered .6 miles and reached speeds exceeding 60 MPH.