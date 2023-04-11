FPD: Teen Who Fired Shots At Assailant’s Car Turns Himself In

The Findlay Police Department says the 17-year-old who fired gunshots into the car of two people who assaulted and robbed him outside a Findlay gas station on Monday is in custody.

The police department says the teen turned himself in to the police department on Tuesday.

The police department says the teen was arrested, interviewed and incarcerated on a charge of having a weapon under disability. The case remains under investigation.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Circle K at 100 Crystal Avenue at around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say 20-year-old Marcus Cataline and a 17-year-old male arrived at the Circle K parking lot in a Chevy Cruze.

Another 17-year-old was in a separate vehicle in the parking lot. The parties knew each other.

Police say Cataline and the 17-year-old he was with donned ski masks and approached the other 17-year-old while he was sitting in his vehicle.

Police say Cataline and the juvenile he was with entered the other 17-year-old’s vehicle, assaulted him and took his wallet.

Cataline and the 17-year-old he was with then got back into their Cruze and started leaving the scene.

Police say the 17-year-old that was assaulted produced a handgun and fired three shots at the Cruze, striking it each time. No one in the Cruze was struck by the gunfire.

The juvenile that was assaulted and then fired off the shots then fled the area. He turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Police located the Cruze and placed Cataline and the 17-year-old he was with under arrest for robbery.

This was the second shooting incident in Findlay in three days, with two people getting shot Saturday night at an address on East Front Street. Read more about that by clicking here.