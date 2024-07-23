FPD To Conduct Emergency Response Training At Middle Schools

(From Findlay City Schools)

Please be aware that the Findlay Police Department will be conducting emergency response training at Glenwood Middle School on July 24th and Donnell Middle School on July 31st.

An increased number of emergency responders and vehicles will be at these buildings throughout these trainings, with some training taking place into the evening hours.

Thank you to the Findlay Police Department for prioritizing the safety of our community, our students, and our staff through training like this.