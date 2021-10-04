FPD: Two Guns Found On Juvenile After Foot Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department says they found two handguns on a juvenile male who ran from officers.

Police were called to the Taco Bell at 701 West Trenton Avenue at 12:38 Monday afternoon on the report of a male in the restaurant with a gun.

The caller advised that the grip of a gun could be seen in the person’s sweatshirt pocket.

When police arrived, they made contact with the male in the parking lot.

Police say they told the individual to take his hands out of his pockets and he refused and started running away.

The person was apprehended a short distance away.

Police say they found two handguns on the individual, one of which was reported stolen out of North Baltimore.

Police said no threats were made and the guns were never brandished.

The juvenile male was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of official business and receiving stolen property.

He may also face additional charges due to the proximity of Findlay High School.

The male was taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

Findlay High School informed parents and families of the incident via FinalForms, saying some high school students witnessed the incident while on their lunch period.

The school said the person involved was not an FHS student, and no threats were made to any students or schools.