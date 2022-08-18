FPD: Watch For Buses And Kids As New School Year Begins

It’s back-to-school time and safety officials are reminding drivers to start watching out for school buses and schoolkids and to follow all state laws.

Parents are also urged to talk with their kids about how to act around school buses as drivers are reminded to keep their eyes peeled for children getting on and off of buses.

The Findlay Police Department says drivers also need to remember to slow down in school zones when children are present.

A driver who fails to stop for a school bus that’s loading or unloading students can be fined up to $500 and have their license suspended for a year.

On a two-lane road drivers going the same direction and opposite direction must stop for a school bus that’s loading or unloading students.

On a four-lane road, only vehicles going in the same direction as the school bus must stop.

Get more school bus safety tips here.

The first day for students in Findlay City Schools is Tuesday, August 23rd.