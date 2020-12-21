FPD’s Hendren Promoted To Lieutenant

The Findlay Police Department has promoted Justin Hendren to the rank of Lieutenant.

He was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the Findlay Municipal Building on Monday.

Lt. Hendren began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 1999 and has supervised the Hancock-METRICH Drug Task Force for the past 10 years.

Lt. Hendren was the Findlay Police Department Officer of Year in 2001.

He has served as a Field Training Officer and a member of the Emergency Response Team.

Lt. Hendren is a graduate of North Baltimore High School.