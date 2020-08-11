FPD’s Mathias Promoted To Captain

The Findlay Police Department has promoted James Mathias to the position of Captain.

Captain Mathias was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn outside the Findlay Municipal Building on Monday.

Mathias has been with the Findlay Police Department since 1995.

He is assigned to the Patrol Division, which oversees the day-to-day patrol operations of the department.

Mathias was the department’s Officer of the Year in 1996 and was honored with the John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence from the City of Findlay in 2014.

Mathias is a graduate of New Riegel High School and of Terra State Community College. He has an associate degree in law enforcement.

Mathias and wife, Tina, have two sons, Cory and Logan.