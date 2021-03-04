Free COVID Test Kits Available At Library

Free COVID-19 test kits are now available at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

Details are in the following news release from the library.

Hancock County residents are now able to able to stop into their local library and pick up their books, movies and tax forms as well as a free rapid COVID-19 test kit they can use at home.

The self-administered, at-home BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits have been provided by the Ohio Department of Health and Hancock Public Health at no cost to patrons or the library. The test, which provides results in minutes and detects the virus in the early part of the disease when people are most infectious, will be used with an online service, provided by eMed, which helps guide people through the testing process.

Testing is very simple. Tests may be picked up at the Main Library, Arlington Branch or Bookmobile and are also available through the library’s curbside service. Patrons will need to download the Navica app from the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store and create an account. Then, scan in a code on the test’s box and watch a two-minute online instruction video at ohio.emed.com. When you’re ready to start testing, a proctor from eMed joins you on your computer or other device to walk you through the process and watch to ensure the test is completed properly. The antigen test requires the user to insert a nasal swab into a nostril, add drops to it and close the kit. If you do not have internet access, you can call 844-943-0061 for assistance. Results are then returned through the NAVICA app, and the NAVICA pass can be used to demonstrate a test result to an employer, school, or other party. For public health reporting, eMed sends results through the electronic lab reporting system.

Sarah Clevidence, the Director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library said of the testing, “The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is pleased to partner with the State of Ohio and Hancock Public Health to help make these test kits available to our patrons. This is an important step in our communitys return to normal.”

For any questions about the testing, please contact the library at 419-422-1737.