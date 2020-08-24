Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Held In Findlay

A lot of people took advantage of free COVID-19 testing at The Cube on the north side of Findlay on Monday.

Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi says, with school starting and fall sports beginning, now is not the time to let our guard down against the coronavirus.

Karim says the test that was administered to people at the drive-thru event at The Cube was the PCR test, which is more reliable than the antigen test.

He says results should be back a little quicker than usual because the tests were sent to a lab that the Ohio National Guard partners with on testing events like the one at The Cube.

He says most people should get their results in 3 to 5 days.

For information on upcoming testing opportunities click here.

As of Monday, Hancock County had 59 active cases of the virus and six people had died from it.