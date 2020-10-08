Free, Drive-Thru COVID Testing Event In Hancock County

The Marion Township Trustees, in cooperation with Hancock Public Health, will be holding a COVID-19 testing event.

The free, drive-thru testing, will take place Wednesday, October 14th from 3 to 7 at the Marion Township House at 16003 State Route 568, just east of Findlay.

No co-pay or insurance card is required.

People will need to have their photo ID and those under 18 will require a parent or guardian’s signature to get tested.

The Ohio National Guard will be administering the tests which are being paid for by CARES Act grant funding.

People looking to save some time in line can print the registration form and fill it out before arriving at the site.

Forms are available through Hancock Public Health by clicking here.