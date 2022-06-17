Free Fishing Weekend Across Ohio

Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend provides Ohioans a chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

This will be the only weekend of the year in which Ohio residents 16 and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license.

During that weekend, Ohio residents can fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including those of Lake Erie and the Ohio River. All other fishing regulations, size limits, and bag limits apply.

The Division of Wildlife hosts one free fishing weekend each year that aims to expand access to and participation in this cherished outdoor activity.

The free fishing weekend is an excellent chance to get outside and experience the thrill of fishing at no cost.

Anglers are encouraged to introduce someone new to fishing, especially youth, and make lasting memories on the water.

An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year.