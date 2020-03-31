Free Lunches Feeding Many FCS Students During School Closure
A lot of Findlay families are taking advantage of the school district’s “Grab and Go” lunches that are being offered around lunchtime outside Glenwood Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School.
Counselor Stefan Adams says it’s great to see some students again, even if it is just for a few seconds.
“To all the people that are coming by, we appreciate all the smiles and thank yous, the gratefulness that people are showing really goes a long way.”
The lunches are offered Monday through Friday from 11:30 to 12:30 at Glenwood Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School.
Additionally, students can pick up meals from 4 to 6 on Tuesdays and Fridays at all of the district’s elementary schools.
A LOT OF SMILES AND THANK YOUS – Findlay City Schools says people have been very grateful for the lunch distribution at Glenwood and Lincoln M-F 1130 to 1230. pic.twitter.com/MYUL3y06gx
— WFIN News (@WFINradio) March 31, 2020