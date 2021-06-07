Free Meals For Kids At FHCPL

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is operating as a grab-and-go meal site this summer for the Children’s Hunger Alliance Summer Food Service Program.

Shelf-stable meals will be distributed from the Main Library, the Arlington Branch, and the Bookmobile.

Children are eligible to receive one breakfast and one lunch per day.

The program will run from June 1st through August 21st.

The library will also provide information on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the free SummerREAD program in the meal package.

Summer nutrition programs serve as a bridge to fill the summer meal gap that so many children face each year, and also helps to connect children and teens to the summer enrichment programming needed to reduce summer learning loss.

Founded in 1970, Children’s Hunger Alliance is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Ohio.

Through their work, Children’s Hunger Alliance provides healthy meals to hungry children, advocates for legislation to improve the welfare of Ohio’s youngest citizens, and teaches nutrition and physical education to those they serve.