Free Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing In Findlay

Free testing for COVID-19 will be available in Findlay on Monday.

A pop-up testing site will be open from 10 to 2 at The Cube at 3430 North Main Street.

No appointment or doctor’s note is necessary.

Testing will be on a first come, first served basis.

Hancock Public Health announced on Friday that an 87-year-old man had died from the virus, becoming the county’s fifth COVID death.

The number of active cases went down to 49 on Friday, compared to 65 on Wednesday.

The number of overall cases increased by five on Friday, up to a total of 460.