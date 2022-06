Free lunches are available to anyone under 18 years old in Hancock County this summer.

The lunches will be available at Glenwood Middle School in Findlay, Monday through Thursday from 11:30 to 12:30.

Feed-A-Child bags will also be available on Thursdays to take home.

There will also be fun activities provided each day.

For more information, call 419-424-7073 or 419-422-4424.