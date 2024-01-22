Free Tax Prep Program Scheduling Appointments

The United Way of Hancock County says it’s already busy scheduling appointments for its free income tax preparation service, called VITA.

“The lines just opened today, so please try back if you get a busy signal!” the United Way said on Facebook on Monday.

This IRS program is open to people who live or work in Hancock County and whose combined household income is $64,000 or less.

Call 567-250-1955 to set your appointment.

Callers will be asked a series of questions and will be informed of the items they must bring to their tax preparation appointment.

The appointments will begin on February 5th and continue into April, based on demand.

