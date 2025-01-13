Free Tax Prep Service Expands To Assist Even More People

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Volunteers are needed to help run a free tax preparation program that is expected to return over $1 million to the community.

United Way of Hancock County is seeking volunteer tax preparers and greeters for its free income tax preparation program, called VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance). This IRS program serves income-eligible individuals who live, work or attend college in Hancock County and may not otherwise be able to afford to have their taxes prepared and filed. The United Way is again collaborating with the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library and 50 North, who will host the service at their sites.

During the 2024 VITA season, nearly 920 state and federal tax returns were filed by a group of 18 VITA volunteers. United Way of Hancock County has won a large federal grant that will allow for expansion of the program during the 2025 tax season to assist even more community members.

Appointments for the 2025 VITA season will begin Feb. 5 and will continue into the days leading up to Tax Day, based on demand.

Beginning Jan. 21, community members may call 567-245-5599 to schedule their appointment. Callers will be asked a series of questions to ensure that they qualify and will be informed of the items they must bring to their appointment.

To qualify, an individual’s combined household income must be $67,000 or less. All clients must live, work or attend school in Hancock County. In addition, trained VITA volunteers will provide guidance to senior citizens who no longer need to file taxes.

The United Way is recruiting volunteers to serve as tax preparers and greeters at both the library and 50 North. Morning, afternoon and evening shifts are available Mondays through Fridays, plus Saturday mornings. Volunteers can schedule their own hours during whatever month or months they are available.

Tax preparers will prepare and electronically file taxes for clients. No accounting background is necessary, and volunteers can work through training online or may attend three in-person training sessions with the VITA site coordinator in January to become certified. All new volunteers will work with an experienced tax preparer until they are comfortable with the program.

Greeters are also needed to welcome clients as they arrive for appointments and check them in, and to ensure that clients have the necessary paperwork for tax preparation.

Contact Bridgit at [email protected] or call 419-423-1432 to sign up as a volunteer or for more information.