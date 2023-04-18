Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Temperatures will rebound nicely on Wednesday with sunny skies and a high around 70 expected.

