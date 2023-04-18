Freeze Warning Issued
Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Temperatures will rebound nicely on Wednesday with sunny skies and a high around 70 expected.
Freeze warning for most of Northern Ohio from 2am to 9am Wednesday and a frost advisory for most lakeshore counties from 2am to 9am. Lows will range from the mid 30s near the lake to around 30 inland. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/N5sX73xiOa
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 18, 2023