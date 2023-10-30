Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

