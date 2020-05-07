Freeze Warning Issued For Entire State Of Ohio

Findlay, and the entire state of Ohio for that matter, will be under a Freeze Warning as temperatures plummet late Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service says the Freeze Warning will be in effect from Friday night at 11 until Saturday morning at 11.

Forecasters say temperatures could drop as low as 26 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation while possibly damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Friday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies and high of 48, and there’s a chance for a little snow Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Saturday is looking to be partly sunny with a high around 50.