Findlay and Hancock County are included in another Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and sensitive vegetation that’s left uncovered and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high around 50.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for frost early, then mostly sunny skies and a high of 57.