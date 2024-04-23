Freeze Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The Freeze Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

People should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

