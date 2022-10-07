Freeze Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The Freeze Watch goes from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Outdoor plumbing that’s unprotected could also be damaged.

Friday’s forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and a high of 56, while Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs of 57 and 64.