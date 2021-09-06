Freshman QB Makes Impressive Debut For Trojans

The Findlay Trojans won big over Bowling Green at Donnell Stadium Friday night.

Freshman Ryan Montgomery got the start at quarterback and quickly showed off his arm strength and accuracy.

Tim Montgomery and Cliff Hite with the call on WFIN as Montgomery threw a dart to Justin Roth who made a tremendous catch for the first TD of the night.

The Trojans went on to beat Bowling Green 49 – 0.

Findlay is now 2 – 1 on the season and they travel to Central Catholic on Friday night.

Video of the above TD is below.