Friends Of The Library Book Sale

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Friends of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will be holding a book sale on May 2, 3, and 4 at the library.

The sale begins with a special preview sale for Friends of the Library Members only on Thursday, May 2 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The sale continues on Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and will be open during the ArtWalk Art Show at the library, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Lindamood Room and the Blanchard Room at the library.

Books, CDs and DVDs that have been donated or withdrawn from the library’s collection are given a new life by the Friends as a result of their book sales. With reduced prices on books, music and movies, the sales are a bargain hunter’s dream.

The Friends help promote and support the library, present special programs, and encourage reading and use of the library. They are volunteers who also raise funds for the library mainly through sales of donated books and other materials.

For further information, visit the Book Cellar, the Friends on the Library used book store on the ground level at the library or call them at 419-434-1044.