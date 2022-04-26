Freeze Warnings And Frost Advisories Issued

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost forming.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and sensitive vegetation that’s left uncovered and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Other counties, such as Putnam County, will also be under a Freeze Warning for sub-freezing temperatures expected.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high around 50.

And then more frost is possible into Thursday morning.